FSR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.74, changing hands as high as $6.96 per share. Fisker Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.265 per share, with $11.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.94.

