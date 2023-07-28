FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund Discloses $152.21K Position in FERG (LSE:FERG)

Fintel reports that FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,050.34K shares of (LSE:FERG) valued at $152.21K.

In their previous filing dated April 27, 2023 they reported 1,067.59K shares, a decrease of 1.61%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FERG is 12,231.59. The forecasts range from a low of 8,544.16 to a high of $16,411.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of 12,425.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FERG is 30,013MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in FERG. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.75%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 62,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,426K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,850K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,882K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,863K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,749K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 0.64% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,451K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 6.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.