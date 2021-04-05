FSM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Symbol: FSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.82, changing hands as high as $6.87 per share. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSM's low point in its 52 week range is $2.14 per share, with $9.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.82.

