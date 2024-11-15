FSM Holdings Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth

FSM Holdings Limited (HK:1721) has released an update.

FSM Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wong Yet Lian as the new Executive Director and CEO, effective November 15, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in the metal precision components market, Ms. Wong is set to lead the company’s manufacturing operations in Singapore and Malaysia. Her extensive background and leadership skills are expected to drive the company’s growth in the competitive market.

