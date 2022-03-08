FSM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Symbol: FSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.45, changing hands as high as $4.67 per share. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSM's low point in its 52 week range is $2.9135 per share, with $7.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.55.

