FSM Advances Diamba Sud Project With Environmental Approval

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM announced that it secured environmental approval from Senegal’s Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition for its Diamba Sud Gold Mine. FSM received this permit within nine months of submission for approval, highlighting the company’s work quality.

Details on Fortuna Mining’s Diamba Sud Gold Project

Located in Senegal, Fortuna Mining’s Diamba Sud Gold Project is currently in the late stages of permitting and feasibility. The Diamba Sud mine, along with the expansion of the Séguéla Mine, is key to the company’s strategy of producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually from long-life assets.



According to Fortuna Mining's latest estimate from January 2026, the Diamba Sud mine holds Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.25 million ounces of gold. This marks growth of 530,000 ounces of gold from the prior estimate. The Mineral Resource update marks a 73% surge in indicated gold ounces, revealing the mine’s open resource growth potential. As a result, 94% of the project's total gold is now classified as indicated.



The environmental approval indicated that the project has been accepted by the shareholders and it meets regulatory compliance. With this approval secured, the company is now advancing early construction works as it moves toward completing the feasibility study. It expects a final construction decision in mid-2026.

FSM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Mining have gained 43.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 61.7% surge.

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Fortuna Mining’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

FSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB and FTSE flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 186% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L.B. Foster’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, indicating a 152% year-over-year upsurge. FSTR has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%. L.B. Foster’s shares have gained 4.9% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have soared 90.5% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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