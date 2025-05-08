$FSLY stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FSLY stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,351,723 of trading volume.

$FSLY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FSLY:

$FSLY insiders have traded $FSLY stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTUR BERGMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 336,331 shares for an estimated $3,230,681 .

. TODD NIGHTINGALE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,082 shares for an estimated $907,366 .

. RONALD W KISLING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 74,063 shares for an estimated $557,095.

$FSLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $FSLY stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

