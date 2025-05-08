$FSLY stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FSLY stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,351,723 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FSLY:
$FSLY Insider Trading Activity
$FSLY insiders have traded $FSLY stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARTUR BERGMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 336,331 shares for an estimated $3,230,681.
- TODD NIGHTINGALE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,082 shares for an estimated $907,366.
- RONALD W KISLING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 74,063 shares for an estimated $557,095.
$FSLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $FSLY stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 10,218,665 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,464,197
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,742,985 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,333,778
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,256,629 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,614,461
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,631,471 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,401,086
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,289,786 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,175,579
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,158,695 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,938,080
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 806,977 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,617,862
