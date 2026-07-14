FSLY Expands Sustainability Strategy With DIMPACT Partnership

Fastly FSLY shares have surged 96.8% in the year-to-date period, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 17.0% gain. The rally reflects improving financial performance, accelerating security revenue growth and growing adoption of the company's edge cloud platform.



Fastly is strengthening its long-term growth prospects by expanding its digital sustainability initiatives. As global internet traffic and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to rise, enterprises are increasingly seeking infrastructure providers that not only deliver high performance but also help measure and reduce the environmental impact of digital operations.

Fastly Expands Digital Sustainability Through DIMPACT

Fastly joined DIMPACT, a leading collaboration focused on measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of digital media. As the first edge cloud platform provider to participate in the initiative, Fastly will contribute edge network expertise, emissions data and technical insights to help develop more accurate methodologies for measuring emissions across digital content delivery.



The partnership is expected to benefit media companies, streaming providers, publishers and other digital businesses by improving visibility into emissions generated throughout the internet delivery chain. As organizations place greater emphasis on Scope 3 emissions reporting and sustainability goals, Fastly's participation could strengthen its relationships with enterprise customers seeking environmentally responsible infrastructure partners.

Fastly, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fastly, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fastly, Inc. Quote

This integration of Fastly's global edge platform data with DIMPACT's sustainability framework is expected to help customers optimize digital delivery, reduce environmental impact and strengthen Fastly's position as a trusted infrastructure provider.

Sustainability Initiatives Strengthen Fastly's Growth Story

Fastly's participation in DIMPACT leverages the scale of its global edge cloud platform, which processes more than 5 trillion requests daily across 578 terabits per second of edge capacity. The company can provide real-world operational data that helps enterprises better measure and manage the environmental impact of digital content delivery as customer traffic flows through its infrastructure before reaching end users.



FSLY offers a sustainability dashboard that tracks electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with platform usage, complementing DIMPACT's goal of establishing industry standards for digital emissions. These capabilities could strengthen Fastly's relationships with multinational streaming, publishing and enterprise customers seeking both high-performance edge services and greater carbon transparency.



The initiative also supports Fastly's international expansion strategy, particularly as sustainability reporting requirements continue to evolve globally. The company continues to expand its presence in Asia-Pacific, including a new Singapore office, while positioning sustainability and carbon transparency as differentiators for enterprise customers. Its improving execution is reflected in first-quarter 2026 revenue growth of 20% to $173 million, 47% growth in security revenues and a 63% increase in remaining performance obligations to $369 million.

Fastly Offers Strong Q2 2026 Outlook

Fastly's expanding AI, security and edge cloud platform, together with improving enterprise demand, are expected to support revenue growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, FSLY guided revenues to $170-$176 million and non-GAAP earnings to 5-8 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $174.03 million, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 17.02%.



The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 333.33%.

FSLY's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Fastly carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Digital Turbine APPS, Dell Technologies DELL and Analog Devices ADI are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Digital Turbine, Dell Technologies and Analog Devices sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



APPS shares have rallied 99% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine is pegged at 18.98%.



DELL shares have surged 239.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Dell Technologies is pegged at 26.35%.



Shares of ADI have gained 42.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Analog Devices is pegged at 28.76%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.