FSLR Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Domestic Solar Push

First Solar, Inc. FSLR highlighted strong demand visibility, domestic manufacturing expansion and policy-driven opportunities during its second-quarter 2026earnings call while management maintained a disciplined approach to new bookings.

Executives pointed to a record backlog, improving technology execution and U.S. manufacturing advantages as key factors supporting the company’s long-term strategy.

FSLR Advances Domestic Manufacturing Strategy

CEO Mark Widmar said First Solar delivered record second-quarter and first-half sales volume. The company surpassed 100 gigawatts of cumulative module sales and ended the quarter with 45.1 gigawatts of contracted backlog extending through 2030.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.056 billion, down 4% year over year, while EPS reached $3.92. Results exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 EPS, while revenue was slightly below the $1.06 billion estimate.

First Solar expanded gross margin to approximately 57%, supported by higher module volumes, Section 45X tax credits, tariff-related benefits and lower logistics costs. Adjusted EBITDA reached $644 million during the quarter.

First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote

First Solar Maintains Backlog Strength

CFO Alexander Bradley said contracted backlog totaled 45.1 gigawatts with an aggregate transaction value of $13.6 billion, excluding technology adjusters. Deliveries are scheduled through 2030, providing visibility into future demand.

The company added approximately 1.9 gigawatts of U.S. gross bookings after the priorearnings callat an average selling price of about $0.36 per watt. Management said domestic capacity remains substantially committed through 2028.

First Solar continues to prioritize contract quality, pricing discipline and risk allocation rather than maximizing short-term booking volume. Widmar said customer engagement has increased as the policy environment develops.

FSLR Navigates Policy Uncertainty

A major theme during the call was the pending Section 232 polysilicon and derivatives investigation. Management said policy clarity is important for customer decision-making and future capacity allocation.

A UBS analyst asked about potential impacts from recent domestic content policies and broader solar installation trends. Widmar said the industry is moving toward more localized supply chains and that First Solar’s existing U.S. manufacturing footprint positions it for this environment.

During Q&A, Wells Fargo asked whether exemptions or quotas under Section 232 could reduce potential pricing benefits. Widmar said modifications could affect the policy’s impact, but emphasized the importance of creating a durable domestic supply chain.

First Solar Expands Technology Road Map

First Solar continues investing in CuRe technology, which management expects to improve module performance and create additional value through higher efficiency and potential pricing benefits. The company began customer notifications related to contractual CuRe adjusters during the quarter.

The company is also advancing perovskite development. Widmar said the development line is progressing, while the Series 6 pilot line remains scheduled for operational readiness in the first half of 2027.

Management said technology investments remain a key use of capital as the company seeks to extend its thin-film manufacturing advantages and develop future solar platforms.

FSLR Sees Hyperscaler Demand Growth

First Solar highlighted increasing demand from hyperscale customers building large-scale energy projects. Widmar referenced several recently announced projects totaling about 5 gigawatts of capacity, with significant volumes tied to corporate energy needs.

Management said hyperscaler demand remains strong because customers value supply reliability, delivery certainty and domestic manufacturing capabilities. The company sees these projects as strategic opportunities requiring dependable module supply.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about hyperscaler demand and booking opportunities. Widmar said additional customer discussions remain active, with several gigawatts of potential opportunities dependent on policy clarity and contractual conditions.

FSLR Maintains Financial Outlook

First Solar reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, including expected net sales of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion and capital expenditures of $800 million to $1 billion.

For the third quarter, management expects module sales of 3.9 gigawatts to 4.5 gigawatts and adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $775 million.

The company ended the quarter with a net cash balance of $1.7 billion. Management said capital allocation remains focused on manufacturing expansion, technology investment and maintaining financial flexibility.

Zacks Signals

First Solar carries Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that current earnings estimate revision trends are not favorable relative to stocks with stronger rankings. The Zacks Rank focuses on the impact of earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with potential performance differences over the next one to three months.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of A. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with higher grades reflecting stronger characteristics within each investment style category. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company developments.







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