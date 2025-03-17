FSK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/25, FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 4/2/25. As a percentage of FSK's recent stock price of $21.44, this dividend works out to approximately 2.99%, so look for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp to trade 2.99% lower — all else being equal — when FSK shares open for trading on 3/19/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.3315 per share, with $24.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.47.

In Monday trading, FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

