FSIS Warns Against RTE White Chicken Chili Sold Through Costco

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat or RTE white chicken chili imported from Canada and sold through select stores of Costco Wholesale Corp. According to the agency, the white chicken chili product did not receive the benefit of import reinspection.

The product is no longer available for purchase, hence a recall was not requested.

The product subject to the alert is 7 lbs. 2 oz. cartons containing eight, 14.3-oz. plastic tubs of "Allen FAMILY FOODS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI with Bell Peppers, Corn & White Beans," with lot codes E225077, E225079, E225080, E225081, E225083 and "best before by dates" of 03/18/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/21/2026, 3/22/2026, and 03/24/2026.

The impacted product with the Canadian establishment seal "7011" was shipped to select Costco stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The alert was issued after the FSIS inspection personnel discovered that the chicken chili product was not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those concerned about a reaction are urged to contact a healthcare provider.

Over concern that some product may be in consumers' pantries, the agency asked them to throw away or return the impacted products to the place of purchase.

