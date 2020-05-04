FSIS Warns Against RCK Foods' Chicken Noodle Soup Products

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a warning against consumption of RCK Foods' certain chicken noodle soup products citing misbranding as well as the presence of undeclared egg.

The public health alert is aimed at around 34,200 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE chicken noodle soup products sold by the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company. However, a recall was not requested as the affected products are believed to be no longer available for purchase.

The affected product involves 15-oz. plastic cups containing "Fresh FOODS MARKET CLASSIC CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP" with a best by date 6/9/2020 and lot code 425798031120. The RTE chicken noodle soup items were produced on March 11 and were shipped to Kroger retail locations nationwide.

The agency noted that the chicken noodle soup products contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label that was meant for a different product.

A retail store associate found that an incorrect back label for potato soup was on the chicken noodle soup container.

However, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Consumers, who have kept these products in their refrigerators or freezers, are urged to discard them or return to the place of purchase.

In January, the FSIS had issued a warning against Cheesewich ready-to-eat bacon and eggs that contained hard boiled eggs recalled by egg supplier Almark Foods following Listeria illness outbreak in multiple states.

