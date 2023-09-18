FSIS Warns Against Hormel Foods' SPAM Classic Canned Meat Product

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has warned against Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC's canned meat product due to under processing.

The alert has been issued for 12-oz. metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with "BEST BY AUG 2026" date and lot code A08173, produced on August 17.

The product, with establishment number "EST. 199" inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to only H.E.B. retail locations in Texas. No other retailers are involved in the alert.

The agency has given the public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware about the under processed product. A recall was not issued as the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The warning was given after the company reported that they inadvertently shipped product that may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The agency noted that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators, and urged them to throw away or return to the place of purchase.

In similar incidents, the FSIS previous week warned against Costco's ready-to-eat or RTE Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup product citing misbranding.

In August, FSIS warned against certain ready-to-eat or RTE salads and wraps with meat and poultry due to concerns that may contain contaminated lettuce.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

