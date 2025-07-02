FSI Secures $2.5 Million for New Food-Grade Product Development

Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI, a producer of biodegradable polymers used in oil extraction, detergents, water treatment and agricultural applications, also offers eco-friendly systems for water and energy conservation. Additionally, the company is expanding into the food and nutritional supplement manufacturing space.



On July 1, 2025, FSI received a payment of $2.5 million to support the development of a new food-grade product. There is potential for FSI to receive further payments related to this project, though any additional payments would likely be made over the next several quarters.



Additionally, there is a possibility that FSI's NCS division will secure new manufacturing business for this product. FSI is pleased that its research and development efforts for a potential customer have resulted in this revenue.



As a food-grade manufacturer focused on establishing long-term production partnerships, the company is optimistic about the opportunity to secure orders for the product now that its development is complete.



Shares of FSI have gained 165.4% over the past year compared with a 4.2% rise of its industry.



FSI’s Rank & Key Picks

FSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Centrus Energy Corp. LEU and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 157.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy's current-year earnings is pegged at 71 cents. LEU, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average earnings surprise of 272.7%. The company's shares have rallied 333.9% in the past year.



Avino Silver, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 104.1%, on average. ASM's shares have rallied 271.5% in the past year.





