$FSI Earnings Preview: Recent $FSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$FSI ($FSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,303,010 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
$FSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $FSI stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 61,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,070
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 40,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,000
- UBS GROUP AG removed 26,707 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,870
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 26,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,128
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 20,000 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,200
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,482 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,334
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 7,855 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,667
