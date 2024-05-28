FSD Pharma Advances with Unbuzzd™ Clinical Trials

FSD Pharma (TSE:HUGE) has released an update.

FSD Pharma Inc. has announced the submission of a clinical trial protocol for Unbuzzd™, aimed at evaluating its safety and efficacy in counteracting acute alcohol intoxication. The study, known as the METAL-2 trial, will commence with the recruitment of healthy volunteers upon IRB approval in the USA. Unbuzzd™ is part of FSD Pharma’s diverse portfolio, which focuses on treatments for neurodegenerative, metabolic, and alcohol misuse disorders.

