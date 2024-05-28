News & Insights

Stocks

FSD Pharma Advances with Unbuzzd™ Clinical Trials

May 28, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FSD Pharma (TSE:HUGE) has released an update.

FSD Pharma Inc. has announced the submission of a clinical trial protocol for Unbuzzd™, aimed at evaluating its safety and efficacy in counteracting acute alcohol intoxication. The study, known as the METAL-2 trial, will commence with the recruitment of healthy volunteers upon IRB approval in the USA. Unbuzzd™ is part of FSD Pharma’s diverse portfolio, which focuses on treatments for neurodegenerative, metabolic, and alcohol misuse disorders.

For further insights into TSE:HUGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.