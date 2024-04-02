FSD Is Incredible, but Tesla Has a Massive Flaw Autonomy Can't Overcome

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is improving FSD rapidly, and users are raving about version 12 of the software, which is built from the ground up with artificial intelligence. But Tesla may have a big problem on its hands.

In this video, Travis Hoium shows how Tesla's business model may not be built well for autonomous driving as competitors scale a completely different, more disruptive model.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 1, 2024. The video was published on April 2, 2024.

