FSCO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/24, FS Credit Opportunities Corp (Symbol: FSCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of FSCO's recent stock price of $5.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when FSCO shares open for trading on 3/20/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.08 per share, with $6 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.90.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, FS Credit Opportunities Corp shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

