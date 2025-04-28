Stocks
FSB BAN Earnings Results: $FSBC Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 28, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

FSB BAN ($FSBC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $35,340,000, beating estimates of $34,884,765 by $455,235.

FSB BAN Insider Trading Activity

FSB BAN insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986
  • DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339
  • MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,008
  • DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

FSB BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of FSB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FSB BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

