FS KKR Capital Reports Low Q1 Net Investment Income

(RTTNews) - FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) a global alternative asset manager Wednesday reported financial results. FSK posted net investment income of $187 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down from $212 million in the same quarter last year.

Total investment income fell to $400 million from $434 million, primarily due to lower interest and fee income from non-controlled and controlled investments. Total operating expenses declined slightly to $213 million from $222 million.

The company reported a total net gain of $120 million resulting from operations, or $0.43 per share, compared to $173 million or $0.62 per share a year ago, reflecting a decrease in both realized and unrealized investment gains.

FSK closed Wednesday's trading at $19.45 down $0.11 or 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

