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FS KKR Capital Prices $900 Mln Offering Of 7.500% Unsecured Notes Due 2031

June 02, 2026 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Tuesday announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 7.500% unsecured notes due 2031.

The notes will mature on August 1, 2031.

The offering is expected to close on June 8.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potentially repaying outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities and certain notes.

The notes may be redeemed before maturity at par plus a make-whole premium and at par during the final three months before maturity.

In the pre-market trading, FS KKR Capital is 1.10% lesser at $10.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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