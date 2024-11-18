FS KKR Capital price target raised to $21 from $20 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on FS KKR Capital (FSK) to $21 from $20 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company continues to whittle down non-accruals within the portfolio, though its paid-in-kind income increased sequentially, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that the risk-/reward is balanced given FS KKR’s legacy portfolio, though it also sees a pick up in M&A activity creating opportunities for portfolio rotation.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FSK:
- FS KKR Capital Announces $600 Million Notes Offering
- FS KKR Capital to Release Investor Presentations
- FS KKR Capital price target raised to $21.50 from $20.50 at B. Riley
- FS KKR Capital Corp. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings
- FS KKR Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.