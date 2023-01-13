FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.84, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the business development company had gained 7.2% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.