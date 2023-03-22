FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $18.07, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

FS KKR Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $443.47 million, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion, which would represent changes of +6.9% and +12.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.34% higher. FS KKR Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, FS KKR Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.14.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

