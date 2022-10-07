FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.06, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 13.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

FS KKR Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $404.28 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.52% and +47.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, FS KKR Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



