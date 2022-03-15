FS KKR Capital (FSK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as low as $21.50 per share. FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.87 per share, with $23.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.65.

