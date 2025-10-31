FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from FS KKR Capital (FSK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating a decline of 23% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $376.07 million, representing a decline of 14.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FS KKR Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Investment income- Fee income' to reach $9.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -53.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income- Dividend and other income' at $74.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income' will reach $49.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investment income- Interest income' should come in at $239.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

