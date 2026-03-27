FS KKR Capital (FSK) Price Target Decreased by 20.96% to 13.97

The average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) has been revised to $13.97 / share. This is a decrease of 20.96% from the prior estimate of $17.67 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.08% from the latest reported closing price of $10.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.20%, an increase of 23.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 90,963K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 4,084K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 9.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,806K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 78.75% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 3,569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 3,094K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares , representing a decrease of 32.19%.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 2,610K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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