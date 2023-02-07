FS KKR Capital (FSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.85, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 7.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FS KKR Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.06, so we one might conclude that FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

