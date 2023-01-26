FS KKR Capital (FSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.55, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 12.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FS KKR Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FS KKR Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.96, so we one might conclude that FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

