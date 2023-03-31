FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $18.50, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the business development company had lost 6.89% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $443.47 million, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.9% and +12.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.82% higher. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.96, which means FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

