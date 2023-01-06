FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.16, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had lost 3.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FS KKR Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FS KKR Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.64, which means FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

