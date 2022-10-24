FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $18.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the business development company had lost 2.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $404.28 million, up 12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

FSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.52% and +47.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FS KKR Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, FS KKR Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



