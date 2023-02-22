FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.30, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 0.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FS KKR Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FS KKR Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.98, so we one might conclude that FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

