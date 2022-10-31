FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $19.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had gained 12.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2022. On that day, FS KKR Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $407.9 million, up 13.31% from the year-ago period.

FSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.52% and +48.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. FS KKR Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FS KKR Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.18.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



