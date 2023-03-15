FS KKR Capital (FSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $17.45, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 9.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $443.47 million, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion, which would represent changes of +6.9% and +12.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% higher within the past month. FS KKR Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FS KKR Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.14, which means FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

