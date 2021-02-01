FS KKR Capital, FS KKR Capital Corp II Raise Q4 Net Investment EPS Outlook Ranges

(RTTNews) - FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), two business development companies or BDCs managed and advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, on Monday provided preliminary estimates of financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The companies said they are providing these preliminary estimates of results to give investors timely information in conjunction with their proposed merger, which was announced on November 24, 2020.

FSK projects its net asset value per share to be between $24.95 and $25.05 as of December 31, 2020, up from $24.46 as of September 30, 2020.

The company forecast its net investment income per share for the fourth quarter to be between $0.59 and $0.61, as compared to its earlier guidance of $0.57, and adjusted net investment income per share to be between $0.68 and $0.70 as compared to its guidance of $0.64.

On average, Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Meanwhile, FSKR said its net asset value per share is estimated to be between $25.00 and $25.10 as of December 31, 2020, up from $24.66 as of September 30, 2020.

FSKR projects its net investment income per share for the fourth quarter to be between $0.57 and $0.59, as compared to its earlier guidance range of $0.52 to $0.55 per share. The company estimates its adjusted net investment income per share to be between $0.59 and $0.61 as compared to its guidance range of $0.52 to $0.55.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Both FSK and FSKR plan to release their fourth-quarter and full year 2020 results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 1, 2021.

