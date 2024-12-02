FS KKR Capital downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $21. The stock’s discount to the business development company sector has compressed, creating less valuation upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, Wells sees some risks to FS KKR’s credit, noting the company has $448M of loan content market below 90%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.