FS KKR Capital downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

December 02, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $21. The stock’s discount to the business development company sector has compressed, creating less valuation upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, Wells sees some risks to FS KKR’s credit, noting the company has $448M of loan content market below 90%.

