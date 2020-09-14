FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.46, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSKR was $14.46, representing a -8.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.86 and a 24.23% increase over the 52 week low of $11.64.

