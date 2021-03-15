FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSKR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSKR was $20, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 71.82% increase over the 52 week low of $11.64.

Zacks Investment Research reports FSKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.13%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSKR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSKR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 37.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSKR at 5.03%.

