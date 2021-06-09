FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.11, the dividend yield is 9.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSKR was $22.11, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.17 and a 89.95% increase over the 52 week low of $11.64.

FSKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). FSKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports FSKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.6%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSKR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 25.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSKR at 4.98%.

