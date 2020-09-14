FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 215.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 14.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSK was $16.18, representing a -6.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.25 and a 751.58% increase over the 52 week low of $1.90.

FSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.68. Zacks Investment Research reports FSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.44%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)

ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 29.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSK at 5.14%.

