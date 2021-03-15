FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSK was $20.56, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.71 and a 982.11% increase over the 52 week low of $1.90.

FSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports FSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.7%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Trust (PEX)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 37.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSK at 4.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.