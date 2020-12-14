FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.9, the dividend yield is 12.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSK was $18.9, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.35 and a 894.74% increase over the 52 week low of $1.90.

FSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.54. Zacks Investment Research reports FSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.94%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Trust (PEX)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 20% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of FSK at 4.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.