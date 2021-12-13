FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.62% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.39, the dividend yield is 11.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSK was $21.39, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.45 and a 32.86% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

FSK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). FSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.47. Zacks Investment Research reports FSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.27%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fsk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSK as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 2.95% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of FSK at 7.81%.

