Is FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FSK is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.01 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.59. Over the past 52 weeks, FSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.25 and as low as 6.82, with a median of 8.17.

Another notable valuation metric for FSK is its P/B ratio of 0.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.76. Within the past 52 weeks, FSK's P/B has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FSK has a P/S ratio of 2.12. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in FS KKR Capital Corp.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FSK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.