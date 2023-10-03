FS KKR Capital Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FSK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.19, changing hands as low as $18.78 per share. FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $17.025 per share, with $20.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.

