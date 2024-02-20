FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Declares $0.06 Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities said on February 9, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on February 29, 2024.

At the current share price of $5.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.48%, the lowest has been 7.82%, and the highest has been 14.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=56).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS Credit Opportunities. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSCO is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 75,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 12,639K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,674K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 6,756K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 91.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 834.82% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 5,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 3,903K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,862K shares, representing a decrease of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 20.19% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,894K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,907K shares, representing a decrease of 103.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 56.83% over the last quarter.

