FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.90%, the lowest has been 10.41%, and the highest has been 14.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=22).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS Credit Opportunities. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 138.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSCO is 0.11%, an increase of 760.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 145.47% to 34,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 10,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,433K shares, representing an increase of 47.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 157,194.16% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 4,432K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing an increase of 24.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,741K shares.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,710K shares.

LPL Financial holds 1,599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing an increase of 48.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSCO by 65.21% over the last quarter.

