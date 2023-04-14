FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.72%, the lowest has been 10.41%, and the highest has been 14.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=18).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS Credit Opportunities. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 1,078.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSCO is 0.05%, an increase of 2,690.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11,557.19% to 20,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilbert & Cook holds 178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fisher Asset Management holds 11K shares.

BlackRock holds 0K shares.

IFG Advisory holds 27K shares.

Lakeview Capital Partners holds 11K shares.

